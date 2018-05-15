Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley & 'This Is Us' Cast Celebrate at EW & People's Upfronts Bash 2018!
Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson strike a pose together while attending Entertainment Weekly & People’s New York 2018 Upfronts Celebration held at The Bowery Hotel on Monday (May 14) in New York City.
The three ladies were joined at the event by their This Is Us co-stars Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mandy Moore
Also in attendance at the bash were Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta, Will and Grace‘s Debra Messing, Chicago Fire‘s Taylor Kinney, The Blacklist‘s Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff and Mozhan Marno, World of Dance‘s Derek Hough, Chicago Med‘s Yaya DaCosta, Colin Donnell and his wife Patti Murin, and Superstore‘s Lauren Ash, Ben Feldman and Nico Santos.