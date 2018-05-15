Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle (New Update)

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 10:32 am

Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley & 'This Is Us' Cast Celebrate at EW & People's Upfronts Bash 2018!

Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson strike a pose together while attending Entertainment Weekly & People’s New York 2018 Upfronts Celebration held at The Bowery Hotel on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

The three ladies were joined at the event by their This Is Us co-stars Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mandy Moore

Also in attendance at the bash were Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta, Will and Grace‘s Debra Messing, Chicago Fire‘s Taylor Kinney, The Blacklist‘s Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff and Mozhan Marno, World of Dance‘s Derek Hough, Chicago Med‘s Yaya DaCosta, Colin Donnell and his wife Patti Murin, and Superstore‘s Lauren Ash, Ben Feldman and Nico Santos.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris, Jamie McCarthy, Bryan Bedder; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Upfronts, Ben Feldman, Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Christina Hendricks, Colin Donnell, Debra Messing, Derek Hough, Diego Klattenhoff, Justin Hartley, Lauren Ash, Mae Whitman, Mandy Moore, Megan Boone, Mozhan Marno, Nico Santos, Patti Murin, Retta, Sterling K Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Taylor Kinney, Yaya DaCosta

