Mark-Paul Gosselaar & Riley Smith Suit Up for Fox Upfronts!

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Riley Smith hit the carpet to promote their new shows at the Fox All-Star Party held during 2018 Upfronts Week on Monday (May 14) at Central Park’s Wollman Rink in New York City.

Mark-Paul was joined by his co-stars from the upcoming show The Passage – Vincent Piazza, Brianne Howey, and Saniyya Sidney.

Riley was joined by his Proven Innocent co-stars Rachelle Lefevre, Vincent Kartheiser, Tony winner Nikki M. James, and Russell Hornsby.

Both of the new shows will be mid-season replacements!

FYI: Mark-Paul is wearing a Strong Suit suit.