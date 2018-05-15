Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 3 Athletes Revealed!

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple is All Grown Up in Rare Pic!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Tue, 15 May 2018

Mark-Paul Gosselaar & Riley Smith Suit Up for Fox Upfronts!

Mark-Paul Gosselaar & Riley Smith Suit Up for Fox Upfronts!

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Riley Smith hit the carpet to promote their new shows at the Fox All-Star Party held during 2018 Upfronts Week on Monday (May 14) at Central Park’s Wollman Rink in New York City.

Mark-Paul was joined by his co-stars from the upcoming show The PassageVincent Piazza, Brianne Howey, and Saniyya Sidney.

Riley was joined by his Proven Innocent co-stars Rachelle Lefevre, Vincent Kartheiser, Tony winner Nikki M. James, and Russell Hornsby.

Both of the new shows will be mid-season replacements!

FYI: Mark-Paul is wearing a Strong Suit suit.

