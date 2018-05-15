Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 8:05 pm

Mark Wahlberg Teams Up with Iko Uwais in 'Mile 22' Trailer

Mark Wahlberg Teams Up with Iko Uwais in 'Mile 22' Trailer

Mark Wahlberg leads Iko Uwais down a hall in the trailer for their upcoming action movie Mile 22.

The movie reunites Mark with his frequent collaborator, director Peter Berg, after working with him on Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, and Patriot’s Day.

Mark stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset (Uwais) who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.

Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey, and John Malkovich also star in the movie, in theaters August 3.
mark wahlberg teams up with iko uwais mile 22 01
mark wahlberg teams up with iko uwais mile 22 02
mark wahlberg teams up with iko uwais mile 22 03
mark wahlberg teams up with iko uwais mile 22 04
mark wahlberg teams up with iko uwais mile 22 05
mark wahlberg teams up with iko uwais mile 22 06
mark wahlberg teams up with iko uwais mile 22 07
mark wahlberg teams up with iko uwais mile 22 08

Photos: STXfilms
