Meghan Markle's Dad Will Undergo Heart Surgery, Definitely Will Not Attend Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle‘s father has confirmed that he definitely will not be at the royal wedding, despite his hopes to attend after previously saying he was skipping the event.
Thomas Markle had a heart attack a little over a week ago and then days later, it was revealed that he had staged paparazzi photos. He told the media that he would no longer attend the wedding to not embarrass his daughter and her fiance Prince Harry.
Then, Thomas said he had a change of heart and was trying to get cleared by his doctors so he could attend the wedding and “be a part of history.”
Now, Thomas says he will be having surgery on Wednesday morning (May 16) at 7:30am and is not able to attend the wedding. He told TMZ, They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed.”
