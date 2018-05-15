Meghan Markle's Sister Takes Blame for Dad's Paparazzi Scandal

Meghan Markle‘s half-sister Samantha Grant is taking the blame for their dad Thomas Markle‘s staged paparazzi photo scandal.

Samantha made the revelation on Monday (May 14) as Thomas announced that he will no longer attend Meghan‘s wedding to Prince Harry next weekend due to his emotional state.

“I have to say, I am entirely the culprit,” Meghan‘s estranged sibling Samantha, who is not invited to the wedding, told the ITV talk show Loose Women. “As we know the media can take very unflattering photographs of people on their casual days and blow it way out of proportion.”

“I said, ‘You know, the world has no idea you’re getting in shape, doing healthy things. They don’t photograph you buying vegetables and PH water. They photograph you as unflattering ways as they can,’” she continued. “I said, ‘Really, you need to show the world that you’re getting in shape and doing great healthy things.’ So, I suggested it.”

“There’s a lot of scrutiny that it was money motivated; it was not,” she added. “It was my suggestion that to benefit him and to benefit the royal family, everyone look good and they depict you as you are: in shape and doing healthy things.”

“Let me clarify,” she finished. “He’s 73, which makes him a bit more fragile. He’s a quiet man. I feel that the media have unfairly preyed on him. He’s really been admirable about laying low and not speaking out, with all due respect. I merely wanted him to be seen in a respectable light…”

The palace had no comment on the alleged set-up.



Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Confirms the Paparazzi Photos of Their Father Were Staged | Loose Women