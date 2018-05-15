Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple is All Grown Up in Rare Pic!

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple is All Grown Up in Rare Pic!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 12:51 am

Melissa McCarthy Pushes On-Screen Daughter on Swing While Filming 'The Kitchen'

Melissa McCarthy Pushes On-Screen Daughter on Swing While Filming 'The Kitchen'

Melissa McCarthy is hard at work on her upcoming movie The Kitchen!

The 47-year-old Life of the Party actress was spotted filming new scenes on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa McCarthy

She was joined by her on-screen daughter, whom she pushed on a swing set.

Melissa rocked a red top with a purple jacket and matching flared pants, along with a head full of curls.

In The Kitchen, set to his theaters on September 20, 2019, the wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands’ rackets after they’re locked up in prison.

10+ pictures inside of Melissa McCarthy on set…

Just Jared on Facebook
melissa mccarthy pushes on screen daughter on swing while filming the kitchen 01
melissa mccarthy pushes on screen daughter on swing while filming the kitchen 02
melissa mccarthy pushes on screen daughter on swing while filming the kitchen 03
melissa mccarthy pushes on screen daughter on swing while filming the kitchen 04
melissa mccarthy pushes on screen daughter on swing while filming the kitchen 05
melissa mccarthy pushes on screen daughter on swing while filming the kitchen 06
melissa mccarthy pushes on screen daughter on swing while filming the kitchen 07
melissa mccarthy pushes on screen daughter on swing while filming the kitchen 08
melissa mccarthy pushes on screen daughter on swing while filming the kitchen 09
melissa mccarthy pushes on screen daughter on swing while filming the kitchen 10
melissa mccarthy pushes on screen daughter on swing while filming the kitchen 11

Credit: PacificCoastNewsOnline; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Melissa McCarthy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr