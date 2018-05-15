Melissa McCarthy Pushes On-Screen Daughter on Swing While Filming 'The Kitchen'

Melissa McCarthy is hard at work on her upcoming movie The Kitchen!

The 47-year-old Life of the Party actress was spotted filming new scenes on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa McCarthy

She was joined by her on-screen daughter, whom she pushed on a swing set.

Melissa rocked a red top with a purple jacket and matching flared pants, along with a head full of curls.

In The Kitchen, set to his theaters on September 20, 2019, the wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands’ rackets after they’re locked up in prison.

10+ pictures inside of Melissa McCarthy on set…