Tue, 15 May 2018 at 2:54 pm

Michelle Rodriguez Takes a Swim in Her Bikini

Michelle Rodriguez Takes a Swim in Her Bikini

Michelle Rodriguez went for a dip in her hotel pool today!

The actress is enjoying the festivities at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and she was seen taking a swim in her teeny bikini on Tuesday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Rodriguez

The day before, Michelle was on the red carpet at the Cannes premiere of Blackkklansman.

The festival runs for a few more days until May 19.

Check out the photos of Michelle Rodriguez at the pool at Cannes…
michelle rodriguez bikini swim cannes 01
michelle rodriguez bikini swim cannes 02
michelle rodriguez bikini swim cannes 03
michelle rodriguez bikini swim cannes 04
michelle rodriguez bikini swim cannes 05
michelle rodriguez bikini swim cannes 06

Photos: Instar Images, Backgrid
Posted to: Bikini, Michelle Rodriguez

