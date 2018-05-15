Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 11:08 pm

Miley Cyrus Grabs Lunch with Friends in Studio City

Miley Cyrus Grabs Lunch with Friends in Studio City

Miley Cyrus is all smiles as she leaves the Granville Restaurant on Tuesday afternoon (May 15) in Studio City, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer let her hair down while wearing a black and white sweatshirt, black leggings, and sneaker as she grabbed lunch with a couple of friends.

Just last week, Miley was in New York City for the 2018 Met Gala which she attended with dates for the night Paris Jackson and designer Stella McCartney.

Photos: Backgrid USA
