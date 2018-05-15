Nathan Fillion, Scott Foley & Oliver Hudson Step Out for EW & People's Upfronts Bash 2018!

Nathan Fillion keeps it cool and casual while attending Entertainment Weekly & People’s New York 2018 Upfronts Celebration held at The Bowery Hotel on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

The 47-year-old The Rookie star was joined at the event by Whiskey Cavalier‘s Scott Foley and Splitting Up Together‘s Oliver Hudson.

Also in attendance in support of their shows were The Good Doctor‘s Nicholas Gonzalez, The Goldberg‘s AJ Michalka, Black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jason George, Siren‘s Alex Roe, Grown-ish‘s Francia Raisa, Halle Bailey, Trevor Jackson, Chloe Bailey and Jordan Buhat, Shadowhunters‘ Harry Shum Jr. and Afton Williamson of Shades of Blue.