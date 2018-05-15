Netflix In Early Talks to Revive 'Designated Survivor' After ABC's Cancellation

Fans of Designated Survivor should not give up on the show as there is a report that Netflix could be reviving the series following its cancellation by ABC!

Netflix is the international streaming home for Designated Survivor and THR reports that the service is in early talks to bring back the show for a third season.

Hulu has first rights to the show in the U.S. so a deal would have to be worked out with that streaming service.

If the show gets a third season, a new showrunner would be introduced, marking the show’s fifth person in the job.