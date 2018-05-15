Oliver Hudson Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition for This Interesting Reason!

Oliver Hudson had a shot at playing Jack Pearson on This Is Us – but skipped one of his final auditions to go on a fishing trip!

“I went in and read and it went very well,” Oliver said on the LadyGang podcast. “They wanted me to come and do a chemistry read with Mandy Moore, but this will tell you how much I love to fish. I had a 10-day fishing trip planned, and it’s my life. Fishing is a big part of my life and it was this 10-day fishing trip.”

“My agent said, ‘We got a test. They really like you,’ and I said, ‘Ooh, I’m supposed to be going on a fishing trip.’ He’s like, ‘OK. So? This is a big thing.’ And I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to do my fishing trip,’” Oliver continued.

The role, of course, ended up going to Milo Ventimiglia. Now, Oliver stars in ABC’s Splitting Up Together alongside Jenna Fischer.