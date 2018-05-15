Palace 'Blindsided' By Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding (Report)

This week, it was revealed that Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle‘s father, would no longer be attending the Royal Wedding after suffering a heart attack amid his staged photo controversy.

Now, a report has emerged saying the Palace was totally caught off guard by Thomas‘ decision, as elaborate plans were made for him ahead of his job of walking his daughter down the aisle.

TMZ reports the Palace set up Thomas with a security details, lodging, and access to events.

The frontrunner to walk Meghan down the aisle is now her mother.

If you missed it, the Palace released a statement after Thomas backed out of the wedding.