Pauley Perrette Responds to CBS' Statement About Her 'NCIS' On-Set Allegations

Pauley Perrette opened up this past weekend about the “multiple physical assaults” she claimed to be the victim of on the set of NCIS.

The actress, who just left the long-running CBS series after fifteen seasons, took to Twitter to address speculation over her departure from the show.

“I’ve been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone,” she said.

CBS spoke out on Tuesday (May 15) and said, “Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Click inside to read Pauley’s response to the statement…

After CBS released the statement, Pauley tweeted, “I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back.”

Read all of Pauley‘s tweets below.