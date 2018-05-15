Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Covers Up Baby Bump in Summer Dress

Candice Swanepoel looks gorgeous in a colorful summer dress!

The 29-year-old pregnant Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted stepping out on Monday (May 14) in Espirito Santo, Brazil.

She covered up her baby bump in the sleeveless ensemble, which she paired with flip-flops, styling her hair into a bun.

Candice is expecting her second child with her longtime partner Hermann Nicoli. The two also have a son, Anaca, who was born in October of 2016.

“Motherhood isn’t always easy but it’s the most rewarding, powerful thing I’ve ever experienced, so many different emotions each and every day,” Candice shared on Instagram on Monther’s Day over the weekend. “The unconditional love i feel for my son gives me a strength I never knew I had. It’s a patient and gentle strength that only comes with the enormous responsibility of bringing another soul into the world. Sending love to all the mamas out there, we are all just winging it and doing the best we can do. There is no formula to being a good mom. Just love with all your being. ❤️”