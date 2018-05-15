Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle (New Update)

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 11:10 am

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's First Official Appearance as a Married Couple Will Be...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s first appearance as a married couple will come just three days after their wedding!

On Tuesday (May 22), the newly married couple will step out together Prince Charles’ 70th birthday event held at Buckingham Palace, Us Weekly reports. The celebration will take place a few months early, as the Prince was born in November.

The event will honor his service and charity work, and more. The event will also recognize the first responders and emergency workers who were there for the Manchester Arena attack last May.
Photos: Getty
