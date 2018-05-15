Prince William Helps Rebuild Grenfell Tower Ahead of Royal Wedding

Prince William lends a helping hand on the construction site of the new Grenfell Tower community center on Tuesday morning (May 15) in London, England.

The 35-year-old second in line for the British throne rocked a hard hat as he spent the afternoon with construction workers as he helped them paint rooms for the community center supporting the people affected by last year’s devastating fire.

In June 2017, the apartment complex in London burned to the ground, claiming the lives of dozens of residents.

This upcoming weekend, Prince William will serve as younger brother Prince Harry‘s Best Man when he marries Meghan Markle.

