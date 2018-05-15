Rachel Brosnahan Was Constantly Told She's Not Funny, But Now She's an Award-Winning Comedic Actress!

If you ever needed motivation to never give up on something, you have to read The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan‘s interview for Glamour‘s digital cover story.

The 27-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress opened up to the mag about constantly being told she’s not a funny actress. Now, she is winning award after award for her comedic performance!

“I’m laughing [at the fact that] I’m now an award-winning comedic actress. Like, that feels absurd! I spent most of my life being told I wasn’t funny. I’ve lost many jobs because people would say, ‘We really liked her, but she’s just not funny,’” she said.

“I didn’t quite realize how much I had internalized that idea, that idea that I wasn’t funny,” Rachel added. “It was a sort of label I gave myself, like a big ol’ ‘not funny’ on my forehead. And what I’ve realized through working on this show and through trying to create this character is that I just hadn’t found my comedy yet. And I’m still finding it; I’m still learning a ton, and that’s been thrilling and horrifying every second. And while this journey has been challenging, it’s been the most rewarding process to try and unlearn a lot of those things and learn new things and new skills I didn’t know I had, and didn’t know I wanted to learn, and I’ve loved every single second of it.”

