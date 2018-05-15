Top Stories
Rami Malek in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - First Trailer Released!

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple is All Grown Up in Rare Pic!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 9:20 am

Rami Malek in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - First Trailer Released!

Check out Rami Malek in the first teaser trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells the story of Queen and Freddie Mercury.

Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers also star in the movie, in theaters on November 2.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.
Credit: 20th Century Fox
