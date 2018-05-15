Top Stories
Tue, 15 May 2018 at 4:30 am

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Flaunt Their Muscles at the Gym

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Flaunt Their Muscles at the Gym

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef put their fit figures on display at the gym!

The 46-year-old “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer and the 34-year-old painter kicked off their week with a workout on Monday (May 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Ricky could be seen chatting on his cell phone as the pair made their way inside.

The couple’s daily workouts have definitely been paying off – check out a hot shirtless photo Ricky recently shared in which he showed off his ripped abs!

ICYMI, late last month, Ricky lit up the stage with a performance at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas.
