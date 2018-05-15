Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Daughter James' Cameo on Taylor Swift Song 'Gorgeous'

Ryan Reynolds makes an appearance at the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday (May 15) in New York City.

Earlier that day, the Deadpool 2 star went on Good Morning America and said that he wouldn’t want his two kids, James, 3, and Ines, 1, to be child stars.

He was then asked about how James is featured in the intro to Taylor Swift‘s song “Gorgeous.”

“A little intro there, yeah, um…That was a voice memo that ended up on a [Taylor Swift] song. It’s pretty amazing. My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song,” Ryan joked. Watch below!