Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross, & More Model the New Levi's x karla Collection!

Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Ross model a jacket from the Levi’s x karla 501 Day collection, which will be available on May 20 to mark the 145th birthday of the blue jean!

Stylist and creative visionary Karla Welch teamed up with Levi’s to put her own creative spin on the iconic 501 jeans and a number of Levi’s classics.

“It’s all very customization focused,” Karla said in a statement. “They’re original designs based on the parameters of utilizing a 501 or an existing Levi’s pattern.”

“I wanted to imagine what the future of vintage was,” she added. “If people inhabit Mars 200 years from now, what are the kids going to wear? This idea of creating something that would eventually become an iconic piece of vintage clothing is the basis of the whole collection.”

Some of the other celebs featured in the portrait series include Busy Philipps, Courtney Eaton, Hailey Baldwin, SZA, Mackenzie Davis, Carolyn Murphy, and Karen O.