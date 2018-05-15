Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 10:06 pm

Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross, & More Model the New Levi's x karla Collection!

Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross, & More Model the New Levi's x karla Collection!

Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Ross model a jacket from the Levi’s x karla 501 Day collection, which will be available on May 20 to mark the 145th birthday of the blue jean!

Stylist and creative visionary Karla Welch teamed up with Levi’s to put her own creative spin on the iconic 501 jeans and a number of Levi’s classics.

“It’s all very customization focused,” Karla said in a statement. “They’re original designs based on the parameters of utilizing a 501 or an existing Levi’s pattern.”

“I wanted to imagine what the future of vintage was,” she added. “If people inhabit Mars 200 years from now, what are the kids going to wear? This idea of creating something that would eventually become an iconic piece of vintage clothing is the basis of the whole collection.”

Some of the other celebs featured in the portrait series include Busy Philipps, Courtney Eaton, Hailey Baldwin, SZA, Mackenzie Davis, Carolyn Murphy, and Karen O.
Just Jared on Facebook
levis x karla photos 01
levis x karla photos 02
levis x karla photos 03
levis x karla photos 04
levis x karla photos 05
levis x karla photos 06
levis x karla photos 07
levis x karla photos 08
levis x karla photos 09
levis x karla photos 10
levis x karla photos 11
levis x karla photos 12
levis x karla photos 13
levis x karla photos 14
levis x karla photos 15
levis x karla photos 16

Photos: Matthew Welch
Posted to: Busy Philipps, Carolyn Murphy, Courtney Eaton, Fashion, Hailey Baldwin, Karen O, Karla Welch, Mackenzie Davis, Sarah Paulson, sza, Tracee Ellis Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr