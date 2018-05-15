Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, & Nathan Fillion Present New Shows at ABC Upfronts 2018!

Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan pose for a photo at the ABC Upfronts on Tuesday afternoon (May 15) in New York City.

The actors presented their new series Whiskey Cavalier and they were joined by co-stars Tyler James Williams and Ana Ortiz.

Also in attendance to present new shows were The Rookie‘s Nathan Fillion, The Kids Are Alright‘s Mary McCormack and Michael Cudlitz, The Alec Baldwin Show‘s Alec Baldwin and pregnant wife Hilaria, and The Fix‘s Robin Tunney.

Whiskey Cavalier is about an FBI agent (Foley) and a CIA operative (Cohan) who are assigned to work together and lead a team of spies to periodically save the world while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics. Watch the trailer below!



Whiskey Cavalier – Official Trailer