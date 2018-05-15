Selena Gomez Reveals '13 Reasons Why' Soundtrack Proceeds Will Benefit Trevor Project & Crisis Text Line

Selena Gomez has announced that the soundtrack for Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why will donate proceeds to the Trevor Project and the Crisis Text Line, which offer mental health resources.

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer, who serves as an executive producer on the series, took to Twitter on Tuesday (May 15) to share the news with fans.

“Preorder exclusive @13reasonswhy soundtrack bundles and a portion of the proceeds will go to @TrevorProject and @CrisisTextLine. 💕 http://smarturl.it/13rysoundtrack,” she wrote.

The “bundles” include a CD, cassette, or vinyl version of the soundtrack along with a Polaroid-style art print of Selena with the name of her new single “Back To You.”

Season two of 13 Reasons Why will premiere on the streaming service on May 18, to coincide with the soundtrack release. It will feature music from Selena, Khalid, OneRepublic, and more.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can seek help by calling the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text Crisis Text Line at 741-741.