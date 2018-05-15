Top Stories
Tue, 15 May 2018 at 5:31 pm

Shirtless Ed Westwick Hits the Beach in Short Shorts

Shirtless Ed Westwick Hits the Beach in Short Shorts

Ed Westwick goes for a dip in the ocean during a day at the beach on Tuesday (May 15) in Tulum, Mexico.

The 30-year-old former Gossip Girl actor is taking some time to himself amid reports that prosecutors in Los Angeles are considering two possible charges in relation to sexual assault allegations.

Ed has publicly denied two accusations of rape that were made against him last year. He has been laying low ever since and his role on the BBC drama Ordeal By Innocence was replaced at the beginning of the year.
Photos: BackGrid USA
