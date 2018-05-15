Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 9:01 pm

'The Voice' 2018: Meet the Top 4 Finalists!

'The Voice' 2018: Meet the Top 4 Finalists!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice!

The top 4 contestants heading into next week’s finale on the singing competition show’s season 14 have been revealed!

CHECK OUT: Who Was Sent Home on The Voice 2018? Four Cut Ahead of Finale

After Tuesday night’s (May 15) episode, half of the top 8 was sent home, leaving only four contestants vying for the title of winner.

The Voice airs live on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys.

The Voice finale kicks off Monday night on NBC at 8/7c!

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 4…

