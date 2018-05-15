'The Voice' 2018: Meet the Top 4 Finalists!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice!

The top 4 contestants heading into next week’s finale on the singing competition show’s season 14 have been revealed!

After Tuesday night’s (May 15) episode, half of the top 8 was sent home, leaving only four contestants vying for the title of winner.

The Voice airs live on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys.

The Voice finale kicks off Monday night on NBC at 8/7c!

