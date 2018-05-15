Tom Wolfe Dead - Famed Author Passes Away at 88

Famed journalist and author Tom Wolfe has passed away at the age of 88.

He passed away at the age of 88 on Monday (May 14) at the hospital in Manhattan in New York City. He had been hospitalized with an infection, the New York Times reports.

No further details about his cause of death were made immediately available.

Tom was known for such works “The Kandy-Kolored Tangerine-Flake Streamline Baby,” “The Right Stuff,” and “Bonfire of the Vanities.”

Our thoughts are with Tom‘s loved ones, friends, and family during this time.