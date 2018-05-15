Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle (New Update)

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle (New Update)

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 11:32 am

Tom Wolfe Dead - Famed Author Passes Away at 88

Tom Wolfe Dead - Famed Author Passes Away at 88

Famed journalist and author Tom Wolfe has passed away at the age of 88.

He passed away at the age of 88 on Monday (May 14) at the hospital in Manhattan in New York City. He had been hospitalized with an infection, the New York Times reports.

No further details about his cause of death were made immediately available.

Tom was known for such works “The Kandy-Kolored Tangerine-Flake Streamline Baby,” “The Right Stuff,” and “Bonfire of the Vanities.”

Our thoughts are with Tom‘s loved ones, friends, and family during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: RIP, Tom Wolfe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr