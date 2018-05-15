Topher Grace Joins Lea Seydoux at 'Under the Silver Lake' Cannes Premiere

Topher Grace hits the red carpet for a screening of his new movie Under the Silver Lake on Tuesday night (May 15) at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

The 39-year-old actor looked handsome in a printed black tux as he stepped out for the event held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Also stepping out for the screening was actress Lea Seydoux – who went glam in a black and white printed dress.

Under the Silver Lake hits theaters on June 22.

FYI: Lea is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

