Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 7:54 pm

Topher Grace Joins Lea Seydoux at 'Under the Silver Lake' Cannes Premiere

Topher Grace Joins Lea Seydoux at 'Under the Silver Lake' Cannes Premiere

Topher Grace hits the red carpet for a screening of his new movie Under the Silver Lake on Tuesday night (May 15) at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

The 39-year-old actor looked handsome in a printed black tux as he stepped out for the event held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Also stepping out for the screening was actress Lea Seydoux – who went glam in a black and white printed dress.

Under the Silver Lake hits theaters on June 22.

FYI: Lea is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

10+ pictures inside of the stars hitting the red carpet…
