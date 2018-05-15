Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 9:01 pm

Who Was Sent Home on 'The Voice' 2018? Four Cut Ahead of Finale

Who Was Sent Home on 'The Voice' 2018? Four Cut Ahead of Finale

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice!

Four contestants were just sent home on Tuesday night (May 15) on the singing competition show as they head into the season 14 finale next week.

Panic! at the Disco, Kane Brown, and coach Blake Shelton all took to the stage for performances during the live elimination.

The Voice airs live on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys.

The Voice finale kicks off Monday night on NBC at 8/7c!

Check out who went home in the slideshow….
Photos: NBC
