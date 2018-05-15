Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

The latest debate on social media is all about “Yanny vs. Laurel” and celebs are debating what they hear in this clip that is spreading like crazy!

An audio file of a robotic voice saying a word has some people hearing “Yanny” and others hearing “Laurel.”

While some people are clearly hearing one word, there are many people who say they eventually hear the other word after listening over and over again.

This debate totally reminds us of the dress debate from 2015, when people debated if a dress was blue and black or white and gold.

Here is what celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Ellen DeGeneres, and more are saying about “Yanny vs. Laurel”…

it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018 Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel. https://t.co/efWRw1Gj0L — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 15, 2018

