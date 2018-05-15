Yara Shahidi Expertly Raps 'Hamilton' Verse on 'Fallon' (Video)

Did you know Yara Shahidi could rap?

The 18-year-old Black‑ish actress showed off her skills during her Tonight Show appearance on Monday (May 14).

“I have been such a large Hamilton fan and, I mean, I don’t want to take credit but I’m fully taking credit [for] the reason that anybody on the set [of Grown-ish] listens to the Hamilton soundtrack,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

When Jimmy asked Yara what her favorite song from the musical is, Yara answered, “Cabinet Battle #1,” explaining, “I’ve made my brothers memorize the lyrics so we can battle.”

She then raps, “If we assume the debts, the union gets a new line of credit, a financial diuretic / How do you not get it? If we’re aggressive and competitive the union gets a boost / You’d rather give it a sedative?”

“Slim Shahidi made her first public appearance on @fallontonight ‼️ #Hamilton/homage ✨,” Yara shared on Instagram.

Fun fact: The Roots, the show’s band, executive produced the original Broadway cast recording.

Watch below!



