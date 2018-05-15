Zoe Saldana Dishes On Her Desire for an All-Female Marvel Movie!

Zoe Saldana is on the cover of Women’s Health magazine’s June 2018 issue!

Here’s what the actress had to share with the mag:

On the plan for an all-female superhero film, hatched on a recent Marvel Studios photo shoot with Tessa Thompson, Brie Larson, and Scarlett Johansson: “We were getting to know each other, and it became this lovefest. We started feeling bolder, braver, and super inspired, and it was decided: Marvel should have all-female-cast movies! The energy came from connecting with each other, from being fearless and saying, ‘You know, we’re going to talk about what we truly feel,’ versus staring each other down like we’ve always been encouraged to do as women. And it is important that we have an all-female movie. Our girls need it. Our boys need it. We need it!”

On food: “When I was younger, I was more strict. I felt I needed to control that part of my life in order to feel I was going to be successful at something – because we often equate success with our physical beauty. It’s so f-cked up!”

On keeping physically and mentally fit in her career and personal life as a mom of 3: “I like feeling that I’m giving myself – my body, my spirit, my mind – the attention it needs.”

