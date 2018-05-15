Zoey Deutch & Glen Powell 'Set It Up' in New Trailer for Netflix Movie - Watch Now!

Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell are on a mission in the trailer for their upcoming Netflix movie Set It Up!

The 23-year-old Before I Fall actress and the 29-year-old Hidden Figures actor star in the new clip, released on Tuesday (May 15).

The Claire Scanlon-directed rom-com also stars Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu.

Here’s the synopsis: In the hilarious and subversive romantic comedy Set It Up, Harper (Zoey) and Charlie (Glen) are two overworked, underpaid executive assistants beaten down by Manhattan’s rat race. Barely aware of their own deferred dreams, these twentysomethings live to serve a pair of tough bosses (Lucy and Taye) who whip them into a daily frenzy. Teaming up out of sheer desperation, Harper and Charlie hatch a plan to become secret matchmakers, getting their bosses off their backs by luring them into a fake romance. But what starts out as a brilliant maneuver quickly spirals out of their control as they realize that being the puppet masters isn’t as simple as it seems.

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss Set It Up when it premieres on June 15!



Set It Up | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix