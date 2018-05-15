Zooey Deschanel Shares Thoughts on 'New Girl' Series Finale (Spoilers)

The series finale of Zooey Deschanel‘s long-running series New Girl just aired and now she’s opening up about what happened in the finale episode.

The rest of this post will contain some spoilers, so beware of reading any further!

In the finale, we saw Jess (Deschanel) get married to Nick (Jake Johnson) after many things went wrong on their wedding day. They ended up tying the knot in the hospital while Winston (Lamorne Morris) and Aly (Nasim Pedrad) welcomed their first child into the world.

The second half of the episode was an epilogue that brought Jess together with her former roommates and Cece (Hannah Simone) to reminisce. We also saw flash-forwards for a suggestion of where the characters end up in the future.

“I liked it,” Zooey told Deadline about her thoughts on where Jess and her friends ended up in the finale. “I thought there was another version that could’ve been a little bit more dark—not like dark, horrible, but it was always kind of like, do Nick and Jess end up together? I thought there could’ve been a version where they don’t, and it’s more bittersweet. But I love this version, too. It’s more in the realm of the romantic comedy that I think this show really probably is at its heart.”

She added, “I don’t know where they’ll end up. Part of the fun thing is that people get to imagine that, you know?”

