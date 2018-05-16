Adriana Lima, Milla Jovovich, & Barbara Palvin Stun at 'Burning' Premiere at Cannes

Adriana Lima strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at a screening of Burning on Wednesday (May 16) at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel went old Hollywood glam in a blush-colored gown as she hit the red carpet alongside fellow model Barbara Palvin for the event held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Also stepping out for the screening were actresses Milla Jovovich and Maggie Q alongside singer LaToya Jackson.

FYI: Adriana is wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and Chopard jewelry. Barbara is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress. Milla‘s dress is by Prada.

