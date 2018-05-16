Top Stories
Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 11:59 pm

Amber Stevens & Damon Wayans Jr. Debut 'Happy Together' Promo at CBS Upfronts 2018 (VIDEO)

Amber Stevens & Damon Wayans Jr. Debut 'Happy Together' Promo at CBS Upfronts 2018 (VIDEO)

Amber Stevens hits the blue carpet alongside co-stars Damon Wayans Jr. and Felix Mallard at the 2018 CBS Upfronts on Wednesday (May 16) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The co-stars attended the event to promote their upcoming sitcom Happy Together and debut a first look of the show!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Happy Together “follows a teen heartthrob Cooper (Felix), whose character is based off of Harry Styles, and his zany adventures with his new housemates, two 30-somethings with nothing to lose,” Stereogum reports.

Harry also serves as producer on the new sitcom.

Happy Together will air on Mondays at 8:30/7:30c this fall on CBS.

Check out the first look below!

10+ pictures inside of the cast at the event…
