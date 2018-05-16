Top Stories
Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes &amp; Weed'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 11:34 pm

Broadway's Ruthie Ann Miles Loses Unborn Baby Months After Daughter Died in Deadly Car Crash

Ruthie Ann Miles is facing yet another unthinkable tragedy.

The 35-year-old Tony award winning Broadway star and husband Jonathan Blumenstein announced that the have lost their unborn child just two months after their 4-year-old daughter Abigail was tragically killed by a car back in March.

“At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein,” Ruthie‘s lawyer told the NY Daily News. “The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom.”

After the crash, it was reported that Ruthie‘s unborn baby was unharmed. Ruthie would have given birth to her daughter later this month.

Our thoughts are with Ruthie and her family during this extremely difficult time.
