Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 1:06 am

Candice Bergen, Don Johnson, & Mary Steenburgen Attend 'Book Club' Screening in NYC

Candice Bergen, Don Johnson, & Mary Steenburgen Attend 'Book Club' Screening in NYC

Candice Bergen joins co-stars Don Johnson and Mary Steenburgen at a screening of their new movie Book Club on Tuesday night (May 15) at Cinema 123 in New York City.

The co-stars were joined at the event by director Bill Holderman and screenplay writer Erin Simms along with Christie Brinkley.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Candice Bergen

The upcoming comedy, about four lifelong friends who read 50 Shades of Grey in their book club, hits theaters on May 18.

Check out the trailer for Book Club here!

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the screening…
Just Jared on Facebook
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 01
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 02
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 03
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 04
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 05
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 06
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 07
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 08
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 09
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 10
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 11
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 12
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 13
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 14
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 15
candice bergen don johnson mary steenburgen attend book club screening in nyc 16

Photos: Dave Allocca for Starpix
Posted to: Candice Bergen, Christie Brinkley, Don Johnson, Mary Steenburgen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr