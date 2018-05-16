Candice Bergen, Don Johnson, & Mary Steenburgen Attend 'Book Club' Screening in NYC

Candice Bergen joins co-stars Don Johnson and Mary Steenburgen at a screening of their new movie Book Club on Tuesday night (May 15) at Cinema 123 in New York City.

The co-stars were joined at the event by director Bill Holderman and screenplay writer Erin Simms along with Christie Brinkley.

The upcoming comedy, about four lifelong friends who read 50 Shades of Grey in their book club, hits theaters on May 18.

