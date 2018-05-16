Top Stories
Wed, 16 May 2018 at 10:19 pm

Candice Bergen & 'Murphy Brown' Cast Reunite at CBS Upfronts 2018!

The cast of Murphy Brown is back together!

Candice Bergen joined co-stars Faith Ford, Grant Shaud, Joe Regalburo, Tyne Daly, and Jake McDorman at the 2018 CBS Upfronts on Wednesday (May 16) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The cast stepped out for the TV event to promote the upcoming revival season of their hit series which ran from 1988 to 1998 on CBS.

The revival of Murphy Brown is set to premiere in the fall.

Photos: Kristina Bumphrey for StarPix
Posted to: 2018 Upfronts, Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Grant Shaud, Jake McDorman, Joe Regalbuto, Murphy Brown

