Chris Pine & More Stars Hit Up Turner's Upfront Presentation!

Chris Pine steps out for the 2018 Turner Upfront at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (May 16) in New York City.

The One Day She’ll Darken star was joined by numerous other stars including talk show hosts Conan O’Brien and Samantha Bee, Claws‘ Niecy Nash, Karrueche Tran, Dean Norris, and Carrie Preston, Seach Party‘s Alia Shawkat, Miracle Workers‘ Steve Buscemi, Animal Kingdom‘s Denis Leary and Ellen Barkin, and Snowpiercer’s Daveed Diggs.

Check out all the photos from the presentation today in the gallery…