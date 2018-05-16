Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 8:54 am

Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato's 'Fall in Line' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Christina Aguilera‘s new power ballad “Fall In Line,” featuring Demi Lovato, is here!

The new song is off of Christina‘s upcoming album Liberation, which will be released on June 15.

“To anyone who’s ever felt silenced and repressed, the truth seekers and bold thinkers… may you liberate your voice and break the mold, never back down, and never fall in line,” Christina tweeted.

Download the song on iTunes.

Listen to the brand new song below!

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…
Credit: Getty Images
