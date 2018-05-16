Christina Aguilera Says She 'Fought For a Long Time' to Get 2 Females in the Chairs' on 'The Voice'

Christina Aguilera is featured in W magazine’s latest issue, discussing The Voice, Kanye West, and more.

Here’s what she had to share…

On what went on behind the scenes at The Voice: “I fought for a long time to get two females in the chairs. And, for a long time, I was just told it wasn’t the demographic. But just know that I was a fighter behind the scenes. Once again, I found myself in that place where I’m being told what to do, what’s going to be acceptable or unacceptable, what’s okay or not okay. It’s like, God, you know, I’m a mother of two now. The genie is out of the bottle.” Christina has said she’ll never do The Voice again.

On what she signed on for with The Voice: “I signed on to a show where the blind audition element was something interesting, something genuine. After a while, though, you start to see that everyone is good-looking. It wasn’t a comfortable place for me to be, where I’m just part of a money-making machine. When I stop believing in something, then it’s like, What am I doing here? I think I did choose to, no pun intended, take a chair for so long and do something very commercial for my little ones. But at a certain point I felt like I’m not even doing them a service by cheating myself and what I’m here to do. They should be seeing Mommy live her best life.”

On Kanye West: “Kanye, you know, he says things. His mind works in mysterious ways. I’ll just say that. I’ve always been a fan of his music…. If anything, he gives with his gut. You can feel it in his beats. It’s genuine. It feels like his truth, even if it’s not going to go over well. But he really spoke to me. Even in that conversation we had, he would go on about other subjects and stuff like that. But then he would kind of remind me of myself. Like, oh, okay. He just has a different way of thinking and he’ll trail off in his own thoughts. You get the sense, though, that there’s a good guy there. Sometimes we’re all just a little misunderstood.”

For more from Christina, visit WMagazine.com.

If you missed it, be sure to listen to Christina and Demi Lovato‘s new song “Fall In Line.”