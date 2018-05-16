Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids &amp; Prince Harry's Page Boys Revealed!

Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids & Prince Harry's Page Boys Revealed!

Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes &amp; Weed'

Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 1:20 pm

Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans & Daniel Bruhl Represent 'The Alienist' at Turner Upfronts

Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans & Daniel Bruhl Represent 'The Alienist' at Turner Upfronts

Dakota Fanning looked lovely in white while stepping out for the Turner Upfronts!

The 24-year-old actress hit the red carpet as part of 2018 Upfronts week on Wednesday (May 16) at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Fanning

She was also joined by her cast mates Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl.

“I’ve always wanted to make sure that the characters I’m playing have an equal voice to their male counterparts and to play complicated women. I think that’s always been important to me, a no-brainer to me, I was raised to feel empowered,” Dakota said of her role in the show ahead of the event.

Also in attendance was Daniel Radcliffe, who was representing his TNT series Miracle Workers.

10+ pictures inside from the Turner Upfronts
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota fanning alienist upfronts 01
dakota fanning alienist upfronts 02
dakota fanning alienist upfronts 03
dakota fanning alienist upfronts 04
dakota fanning alienist upfronts 05
dakota fanning alienist upfronts 06
dakota fanning alienist upfronts 07
dakota fanning alienist upfronts 08
dakota fanning alienist upfronts 09
dakota fanning alienist upfronts 10
dakota fanning alienist upfronts 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Upfronts, Dakota Fanning, Daniel Bruhl, Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stan Lee is suing his former company for $1 billion - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler gets a super fierce makeover from a drag queen - Just Jared Jr
  • A character on Roseanne is facing an opioid addiction - TooFab
  • Reese Witherspoon is producing a documentary about this tennis star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer just signed a modeling contract - Just Jared Jr