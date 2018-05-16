Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans & Daniel Bruhl Represent 'The Alienist' at Turner Upfronts

Dakota Fanning looked lovely in white while stepping out for the Turner Upfronts!

The 24-year-old actress hit the red carpet as part of 2018 Upfronts week on Wednesday (May 16) at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

She was also joined by her cast mates Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl.

“I’ve always wanted to make sure that the characters I’m playing have an equal voice to their male counterparts and to play complicated women. I think that’s always been important to me, a no-brainer to me, I was raised to feel empowered,” Dakota said of her role in the show ahead of the event.

Also in attendance was Daniel Radcliffe, who was representing his TNT series Miracle Workers.

