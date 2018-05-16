Daniel Craig Enjoys Some Solo Retail Therapy While Out in NYC

Daniel Craig steps out for a solo shopping trip!

The 50-year-old James Bond actor was spotted carrying his purchases out of Thom Sweeney to his car on Wednesday (May 16) in New York City.

He wore a light blue button-up with darker blue jeans, a brown belt, brown shoes, and black shades.

Last month, it was announced that Daniel and his wife Rachel Weisz are expecting their first child together, and he recently announced that he is going to be reprising his role as James Bond in the franchise’s next installment, Bond 25.

Bond 25 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2019!