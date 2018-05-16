Demi Lovato Launches 'Fabletics' Summer Collection!

Demi Lovato is teaming up with Fabletics once again!

The 25-year-old entertainer just launched her summer capsule collection with the athletic brand and shared some new campaign images!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“I’m so excited to continue working with Fabletics to launch a cool, new collection for Summer! I took inspiration from my tour and wanted to give my fans a collection of styles that make me feel confident,” Demi said in a statement.

She added, “Whether you’re on the road or at home in your everyday routine, these pieces are intended to brighten your mood and inspire everyone to have fun staying active.”

Check a cute campaign photo below…