Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids &amp; Prince Harry's Page Boys Revealed!

Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids & Prince Harry's Page Boys Revealed!

Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes &amp; Weed'

Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 2:45 pm

Demi Lovato Launches 'Fabletics' Summer Collection!

Demi Lovato Launches 'Fabletics' Summer Collection!

Demi Lovato is teaming up with Fabletics once again!

The 25-year-old entertainer just launched her summer capsule collection with the athletic brand and shared some new campaign images!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“I’m so excited to continue working with Fabletics to launch a cool, new collection for Summer! I took inspiration from my tour and wanted to give my fans a collection of styles that make me feel confident,” Demi said in a statement.

She added, “Whether you’re on the road or at home in your everyday routine, these pieces are intended to brighten your mood and inspire everyone to have fun staying active.”

Check a cute campaign photo below…
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato new fabletics campaign 01

Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stan Lee is suing his former company for $1 billion - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler gets a super fierce makeover from a drag queen - Just Jared Jr
  • A character on Roseanne is facing an opioid addiction - TooFab
  • Reese Witherspoon is producing a documentary about this tennis star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer just signed a modeling contract - Just Jared Jr