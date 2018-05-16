Eric Dane's Show 'The Last Ship' to End After Season Five

The Last Ship has officially been cancelled by TNT.

The action Navy drama series starring Eric Dane will conclude after its upcoming fifth season, which is set to air later this year, TNT boss Kevin Reilly confirmed at the 2018 Turner Upfronts.

News of the cancellation isn’t that surprising. Rumors started swirling last year that The Last Ship was coming to an end after the show shot season 4 and season 5 back to back.

After production wrapped, cast member Travis Van Winkle posted (then quickly deleted) about the “series wrap,” before reminiscing on his time on the show.

