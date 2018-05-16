Fergie Celebrates Music on Television at Paley Honors Event!

Fergie hits the red carpet in a white suit while attending The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Music on Television on Tuesday (May 15) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The entertainer was one of the presenters at the event, alongside The Four co-star DJ Khaled and The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon. All three of them have definitely been instrumental in bringing music to television over the years!

“Television has been so influential in my career from starting out on Kids Incorporated and as Sally from Peanuts to Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve and The Four on Fox,” Fergie said in a statement. “I’m honored to join the Paley Center for Media and my peers in celebrating outstanding contributions to music and television because, for me, the two go hand in hand.”