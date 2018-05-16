Freddie Highmore & Britt Robertson Promote Second Seasons of Their Shows at ABC Upfronts

Freddie Highmore and Britt Robertson walk the red carpet while attending the ABC Upfronts on Tuesday afternoon (May 15) in New York City.

Freddie was joined at the event by his The Good Doctor co-stars Nicholas Gonzalez, Richard Schiff, and Hill Harper while Britt was joined by her For the People co-stars Ben Rappaport, Rege-Jean Page, and Susannah Flood. Both of the shows will be getting second seasons on ABC!

Some other stars from returning shows who attended the event included American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest, How to Get Away with Murder‘s Jack Falahee, black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson, The Goldbergs‘ Jeff Garlin and AJ Michalka, and Splitting Up Together‘s Oliver Hudson.

Roseanne stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, and Michael Fishman were all there, as were Station 19 cast members Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Danielle Savre, and Barrett Doss.

