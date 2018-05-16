Gigi Hadid Advocates For Peace in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Gigi Hadid is speaking out about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The 23-year-old model took to her Twitter to share her thoughts following protests in the Gaza Strip on Monday (May 14) that lead to the death of over 60 Palestinians.

Gigi, whose father is from Palestine, shared an article about the death toll as well as the 70th the anniversary the Palestinian’s exodus from their homes upon the creation of Israel.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. For me, this is not about religion or one against the other – it’s about the greed. #FreePalestine #freegaza #coexist,” Gigi wrote.

She added, “You’ll all see whatever side you want. My intent is never to further separate groups in hatred- I live my life loving everyone regardless of religion/race. So I will say again for the last time, I’m not anti-anyone. I am only pro- coexistence. That is all.”

Gigi later wrote that due to the response to her posts, she will no longer be sharing her opinions on social media.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. For me, this is not about religion or one against the other – it’s about the greed. #FreePalestine #freegaza #coexist ☮️ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 15, 2018

☮️☮️☮️☮️ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 16, 2018

You’ll all see whatever side you want. My intent is never to further separate groups in hatred- I live my life loving everyone regardless of religion/race. So I will say again for the last time, I’m not anti-anyone. I am only pro- coexistence. That is all. #freepalestine — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 16, 2018

Further & finally-

I’m just gunna start keeping my opinions to myself.

social media is one of the most frustrating & twisted things. Don’t be surprised when your faves drop off,it’s a double-edged sword. Everything’s taken & read the wrong way bc tweets can never show real depth — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 16, 2018