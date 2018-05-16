Hailey Baldwin & Method Man Rep 'Drop the Mic' at Turner Upfronts!

Hailey Baldwin looked so chic while hitting the carpet at the Turner Upfronts!

The 21-year-old model stepped out at the event as part of 2018 Upfronts week on Wednesday (May 16) at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Hailey was joined by Method Man as they supported their show Drop the Mic.

The two hosts of the TBS show reunited on the carpet and shared a hug before posing for pics.

Drop the Mic is currently in the middle of it’s second season.

FYI: Hailey is wearing a David Koma dress.