Wed, 16 May 2018 at 10:50 am
Jay Hernandez as 'Magnum P.I.' - First Look Photos for CBS Reboot!
Here’s your first look at Jay Hernandez as Magnum P.I.!
The new CBS show is coming in the fall and is a modern take on the classic series.
The show follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii.
Perdita Weeks also stars as Juliet Higgins, a disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans.
Look out for the show on Mondays on CBS in the Fall!
Credit: Screen Grab/CBS Posted to: Jay Hernandez, Magnum PI, Perdita Weeks
